Oklahoma Dad Flees Car Crash, Leaving Dying Teenage Daughter Behind

An Oklahoma father is facing numerous charges after he fled the scene of an accident, leaving his wife and three children behind.

Authorities said that 41-year-old Elliott Binney crashed into a street sign in Bixby just after 9 p.m. on January 11. One of his daughters, Shelby, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was 16.

Binney's wife and two other elementary school-aged daughters were also taken to the hospital. No information was provided about their conditions.

Before first responders could arrive, Binney fled the scene on foot. Officials said that he walked to a nearby family-owned business and got into another car.

Investigators found a bottle of vodka and several pill bottles with their labels ripped off at the scene of the crash.

Binney was located the following morning about 50 miles away in Checotah. When he was apprehended, police found a bottle of vodka and prescription bottles with the labels ripped off as well.

While too much time had passed to determine if Binney was drunk at the time of the crash, he did tell investigators he took a few swigs of vodka from the bottle before he hit the street sign.

Binney was charged with first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He was booked and released from Tulsa County Jail after posting a $102,100 bond.