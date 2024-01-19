Chemistry Graduate Accused Of Making Meth In Campus Science Lab

A graduate research assistant is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly turning the science lab at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville into a meth lab.

Jeremey M. Smalling, 45, graduated from the university in spring 2023 with a master of science degree.

Authorities were notified on November 28 that one of the science labs in the school had been disturbed. Investigators discovered that only two people, Smalling and the professor who called the police, had used their electronic keycards to swipe into the building and had a key to access the science lab.

They began surveilling Smalling and documented numerous instances of him purchasing supplies used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officials said that Smalling last made meth in the lab on January 10 and was arrested two days later.

Smalling was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of meth precursor, and unlawful possession of a meth manufacturing material.