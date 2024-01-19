Ford Cuts F-150 Lightning Production As Demand For Electric Vehicles Slows

By Bill Galluccio

January 19, 2024

Ford Slashes Price On Its Electric F150 Lightning By $10,000
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Ford announced it is reducing production of its F-150 Lightning trucks as demand for electric vehicles has slowed. The automaker said that its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center would only operate one shift per day starting on April 1, 2024. The move will impact roughly 1,400 employees.

The company expects that about half of the employees will transfer to its Michigan Assembly plant while the others will be placed in new roles at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Ford is also offering employees the option to take advantage of a special retirement program.

Ford sold over 24,000 Lightning trucks in 2023, a 55% increase from 2022. However, dealers have reported a slowdown in sales of the electric truck and have a growing number of unsold vehicles on their lots.

While Ford is cutting back production on its electric vehicles, the company plans to increase production of its gas-powered Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickup. Ford said it is adding a third shift at its Michigan Assembly Plant to meet the increased demand for those vehicles.

"We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability," said Ford CEO Jim Farley in a statement.

