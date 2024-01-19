Fans are getting closer to the release of Judas Priest's new album Invincible Shield, and the band is sharing another taste of the upcoming record via its latest release, "Crown Of Horns."

In the song, the band's Rob Halford starts out by singing, "I learned the hard way/That what you dream for/ Comes from the pain you hold inside/ I’m on a long road there is no answer/ You have to hold the love you find," then continuing with, "I’d wait so helpless/ But love was waiting/ Just like an angel in the dark." And in the chorus, he picks back up with, "Heavy is the crown of horns/ That rests upon this head/ Heavy is the crown of horns/ From all the blood he shed."

Invincible Shield is Judas Priest's 19th studio album, following the band's 2018 project Firepower, and features 11 new songs including previously-released singles like "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire." Fans will be able to get their hands on Judas Priest's new album in full on its release, March 8th.

Listen to Judas Priest's new song "Crown Of Horns" below.