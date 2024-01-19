Judas Priest Preview New Album 'Invincible Shield' With 'Crown Of Horns'
By Taylor Fields
January 19, 2024
Fans are getting closer to the release of Judas Priest's new album Invincible Shield, and the band is sharing another taste of the upcoming record via its latest release, "Crown Of Horns."
In the song, the band's Rob Halford starts out by singing, "I learned the hard way/That what you dream for/ Comes from the pain you hold inside/ I’m on a long road there is no answer/ You have to hold the love you find," then continuing with, "I’d wait so helpless/ But love was waiting/ Just like an angel in the dark." And in the chorus, he picks back up with, "Heavy is the crown of horns/ That rests upon this head/ Heavy is the crown of horns/ From all the blood he shed."
Invincible Shield is Judas Priest's 19th studio album, following the band's 2018 project Firepower, and features 11 new songs including previously-released singles like "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire." Fans will be able to get their hands on Judas Priest's new album in full on its release, March 8th.
Listen to Judas Priest's new song "Crown Of Horns" below.
Judas Priest is also heading out on a world tour, with the North American leg of the trek kicking off on April 18th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and takes the band across the country, stopping in cities including Boston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Kalamazoo, Daytona, Charlotte, Columbus, Washington, DC and more, before wrapping up in Syracuse, New York on May 22nd. See the full list of tour dates below.
"Invincible Shield" Tour Dates
Apr 18 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Apr 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Apr 21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Apr 24 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
Apr 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Apr 27 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center*
Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May 01 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
May 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center*
May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St Louis Music Park
May 07 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Propst Arena*
May 09 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville^
May 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 12 - Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena*
May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 16 - Columbus OH @ Historic Crew Stadium ^
May 17 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*
May 19 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
May 22 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
*Not a Live Nation Date
^Festival Performance