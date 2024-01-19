Meat Recalled In New Mexico Due To Possible Contamination

As of Thursday, an ongoing Salmonella outbreak linked to specific charcuterie meats has prompted a comprehensive Food Safety Alert.

The outbreak has resulted in 47 reported cases of illness, with 23 new cases identified. Out of these, 10 individuals have been hospitalized, including five new hospitalizations, while thankfully, there have been no additional fatalities.

The impact of the outbreak has spread across 22 states, including New Mexico, with an additional eight states reporting new cases.

A recall has been initiated, and an active investigation has been underway since January 5, 2024, to identify and address the source of contamination.

The affected charcuterie products include the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, available at Sam's Club, containing prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa in a twin-pack (2 x 9oz) with any lot code. Similarly, the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, sold at Costco, features black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto in a twin-pack (2 x 12oz) with any lot code.

Consumers are strongly advised against consuming these products, with disposal recommended.

Precautionary measures include thorough washing of surfaces and containers that may have been in contact with the contaminated items.

Individuals displaying severe Salmonella symptoms — such as diarrhea and a fever exceeding 102°F, persistent diarrhea lasting over three days, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration — are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Businesses are instructed to halt the sale or service of the implicated charcuterie products and are encouraged to sanitize items and surfaces that may have had contact with these products.

Salmonella symptoms typically manifest within six hours to six days after exposure, presenting as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

While most individuals recover within four to seven days without medical intervention, certain populations, such as young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, may face more severe illnesses requiring medical treatment or hospitalization.