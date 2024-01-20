'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead At 39

Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison, died on Friday (January 19). He was 39.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich said in a statement. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

According to TMZ, Adam died of a suspected drug overdose, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating his death.

Adam was the second child of Rick and his ex-wife Kim. He was not featured on Pawn Stars, though he did work at the Silver & Gold Pawn Shop before the reality show started in 2009.

Rick shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔," he captioned the post.

Adam's brother Corey posted an old photo of the two of them playing in the bathtub together.

"Wax wtf I will always love you bubba," he wrote.