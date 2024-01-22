23 Skiers, Snowboarders Rescued After Getting Lost In Backcountry Vermont

By Bill Galluccio

January 22, 2024

23 skiers, snowboarders rescued
Photo: Killington Police Department

group of 23 skiers and snowboarders were rescued after getting lost in backcountry Vermont amid freezing temperatures. The Killington Police Department received a report that several people were stranded in the backcountry.

After speaking to Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Coordinator Drew Clymer, they learned that 21 people, including six juveniles, were lost in the wilderness as temperatures were dipping into the single digits.

A dozen search and rescue personnel were dispatched and hiked roughly five miles through the snowy backcountry until they found the group.

After leading the group out of the woods, they received another call that two more people were lost. Sidx of the search and rescue personnel went back into the woods and located the others who were missing.

"Once out of the woods, those rescued warmed up in Killington Fire Department's Heavy Rescue truck and team members' personal vehicles as they awaited their rides," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call. Killington Search and Rescue (KSAR), Killington Fire / Rescue, Killington Resort Ski Patrol, Rescue Inc., and State PSAP/ Dispatch assisted and were important partners with this complex call."

