A Florida homeowner is feeling uneasy after a huge sinkhole opened up on his front lawn. Polk County Fire Rescue said they responded to the hazard on Royal Crest Drive in Highland City on Saturday (January 20).

Officials measured at 15 feet wide and 60 feet deep as of 11:22 a.m. that day. First responders said the roadway remains open and claims there is no "imminent threat" to drivers. PCFR also shared photos of the sinkhole and its location in front of the home.

Kyle Austin, the homeowner, said his neighbor woke him up that morning to alert him about the massive hole.

"Our neighbor woke us up around eight, told us there was a big hole in our front yard, went out and looked, and it’s about a 60-foot drop down in our front yard," Austin told WFLA. “I am very nervous for having two kids being that close to a sinkhole and like 30 feet from their room."

Another neighbor called the situation "very unsettling" since the hole is 200 feet from his own home.

Officials haven't provided an update or additional details as of Monday morning (January 22). No word on what they plan to do about the sinkhole.