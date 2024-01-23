Florida Eatery Ranked High Among America's 'Top 100 Best Restaurants'

By Zuri Anderson

January 23, 2024

girl eats Italian pasta with tomato, meat. Close-up spaghetti Bolognese wind it around a fork with a spoon. Parmesan cheese
Photo: Malkovstock / iStock / Getty Images

It's that time of year again! Yelp has released their much-anticipated "Top 100 US Restaurants" for 2024, where they recognize the most outstanding restaurants for their users to check out across the nation. Their data science team reviewed ratings, number of reviews, and submissions before Community Managers finalized the rankings.

Thirteen Florida eateries graced this year's list, and one of them even broke into the Top 5! Fratellino, located in Coral Gables, ranks at No. 5 and is one of the Sunshine State's most acclaimed Italian restaurants. Yelpers agreed that the combination of impeccable service, refined ambiance, and soul-soothing dishes makes for an unforgettable dining experience.

The website offered more details on what you can expect at Fratellino:

"Classic Italian dishes and homemade pastas have earned this Coral Gables stunner nearly 1,500 5-star reviews, top-10 rankings on best of Florida lists in 2022 and 2023, and now a coveted spot on this year’s US list. Third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo has mastered the formula for 'exceptional food, impeccable service, and beautiful ambiance' at this white-tablecloth restaurant 'reminiscent of a cozy trattoria.' Family photos adorn the walls, and the menu showcases Beto’s family recipes, such as his father’s signature Ossobuco Alla Milanese—veal shank that’s 'fall-of-the-bone' tender and served over a creamy champagne risotto. Choose from one of Fratellino’s homemade pastas (fettuccine, cannelloni, pappardelle, and gnocchi made in-house) or seaside favorites like the imported Chilean Sea Bass, 'pan-seared to perfection' and bathed in a lemon, white wine, and butter sauce."

Below are the rest of the Florida restaurants that were honored by Yelp this year:

  • Mio’s Grill & Cafe in St. Petersburg
  • Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro In Pompano Beach
  • EDOBOY in Orlando
  • Bunbury in Miami
  • How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton
  • Abstrakt Filipino Essence, Jacksonville Beach
  • Bulegreen Cafe Yard, Oakland Park
  • Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, Tampa
  • Shaker & Peel, Oldsmar
  • The Tiny Turtle, Cocoa Beach
  • Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale
  • KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar in Fort Lauderdale

Visit yelp.com for the full 2024 list of America's best restaurants.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.