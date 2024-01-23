Florida Eatery Ranked High Among America's 'Top 100 Best Restaurants'

It's that time of year again! Yelp has released their much-anticipated "Top 100 US Restaurants" for 2024, where they recognize the most outstanding restaurants for their users to check out across the nation. Their data science team reviewed ratings, number of reviews, and submissions before Community Managers finalized the rankings.

Thirteen Florida eateries graced this year's list, and one of them even broke into the Top 5! Fratellino, located in Coral Gables, ranks at No. 5 and is one of the Sunshine State's most acclaimed Italian restaurants. Yelpers agreed that the combination of impeccable service, refined ambiance, and soul-soothing dishes makes for an unforgettable dining experience.

The website offered more details on what you can expect at Fratellino:

"Classic Italian dishes and homemade pastas have earned this Coral Gables stunner nearly 1,500 5-star reviews, top-10 rankings on best of Florida lists in 2022 and 2023, and now a coveted spot on this year’s US list. Third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo has mastered the formula for 'exceptional food, impeccable service, and beautiful ambiance' at this white-tablecloth restaurant 'reminiscent of a cozy trattoria.' Family photos adorn the walls, and the menu showcases Beto’s family recipes, such as his father’s signature Ossobuco Alla Milanese—veal shank that’s 'fall-of-the-bone' tender and served over a creamy champagne risotto. Choose from one of Fratellino’s homemade pastas (fettuccine, cannelloni, pappardelle, and gnocchi made in-house) or seaside favorites like the imported Chilean Sea Bass, 'pan-seared to perfection' and bathed in a lemon, white wine, and butter sauce."