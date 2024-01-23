South Carolina Highway Named The 'Most Dangerous Road' In The State

Driving doesn't always have to be a stressful event of navigating traffic to get to work on time. For many people, it can often be a leisurely activity where they traverse scenic routes and backroads, giving them a chance to take in their surroundings while listening to their favorite music or podcast or even just chatting with friends. However, the sometimes easy drive can give way to terrifying roads, with narrow lanes winding along tight curves with little to no shoulder offering protection from a steep drop-off.

Alot.com compiled a list of the "most dangerous road" in each state, determining its list based on the average number of fatalities that occur every year. While many of the roads on the list are highly-trafficked areas like interstates and highways, some are more rural routes that also prove to be fairly treacherous.

According to the site, the most dangerous road in South Carolina is Interstate 95. So what makes this road so dangerous? The site states that I-95 sees around 30 fatalities every year, adding, "Starting in 2008 and over 10 years, there were 244 crashes and 301 fatalities. This makes the number of deaths significantly higher than the number of fatal incidents, which means more people were killed while driving with another person." Another report also indicated that the route is the most dangerous highway in the Palmetto State.

