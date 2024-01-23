The Killers Announce Massive Plans For 'Hot Fuss' Anniversary

By Katrina Nattress

January 24, 2024

Photo: Todd Weaver

When The Killers released their debut album Hot Fuss on June 7, 2004, it immediately shot them into the stratosphere of indie rock stars. Now, that seminal album is turning 20 and of course the band is going all out to celebrate the milestone anniversary. Brandon Flowers and company hail from Las Vegas, and they're playing their first ever hometown residency in August.

The Killers revealed the exciting news on Tuesday (January 23). "It’s good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss," they wrote on Instagram. "Tickets go on sale starting January 27."

See The Killers' post and a full list of residency dates below.

The Killers 2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Wed Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Fri Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Sat Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Wed Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Fri Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Sat Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Wed Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Fri Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

The Killers
