Lovers & Friends Music Festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the third annual event. The one-day festival began as a throwback concert for Hip-Hop and R&B acts, but clearly the lineup has expanded to include pop stars. Last year, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Shaggy, Sean Paul and more legends hit the stage. The massive lineup of artists were split among four stages named after throwback terms like the "Bling stage" and the "Crunk stage."



The festival might be one of Usher's tour stops. The Grammy award-winning singer is reportedly set to hit the road for a massive tour this year following his anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, and the release of his new album Coming Home.



Fans can register now for presale tickets which begins on Friday, January 26th at 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down.