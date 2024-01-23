YFN Lucci Receives Prison Sentence After Accepting Plea Deal In Murder Case
By Tony M. Centeno
YFN Lucci has agreed to a plea deal in his felony murder case that could get him released from prison earlier than expected.
According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, January 23, the Atlanta rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was previously facing 12 counts including felony murder for the December 2020 murder of James Adams. Lucci didn't pull the trigger but he reportedly drove one of the cars that were involved in the shooting. He surrendered to police on January 13, 2021, and was thrown back jail a few months later after violating the terms of his release.
MORE INFO: YFN Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling , on if his client will be called to testify as a witness in the #YSL trial: @wsbtv https://t.co/c5VBbva1Jp pic.twitter.com/3mrGTyJjzX— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024
Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. The "Everyday We Lit" rapper will have to serve prison time for the one charge. As part of his plea deal, Lucci will receive credit for time served, which began January 2021. He'll be eligible for parole in 40 months, but thanks to time served, he could be released in four months.
"As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case," the rapper's attorney Drew Findling told TMZ. "By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."
YFN Lucci was preparing to go to trial over the charges. Jury selection for the trial had already begun. Now that he's reached a plea deal, the 32-year-old is closer to freedom than he's ever been since his entire legal fiasco started.