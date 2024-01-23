Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. The "Everyday We Lit" rapper will have to serve prison time for the one charge. As part of his plea deal, Lucci will receive credit for time served, which began January 2021. He'll be eligible for parole in 40 months, but thanks to time served, he could be released in four months.



"As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case," the rapper's attorney Drew Findling told TMZ. "By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."



YFN Lucci was preparing to go to trial over the charges. Jury selection for the trial had already begun. Now that he's reached a plea deal, the 32-year-old is closer to freedom than he's ever been since his entire legal fiasco started.