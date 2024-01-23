YFN Lucci Receives Prison Sentence After Accepting Plea Deal In Murder Case

By Tony M. Centeno

January 23, 2024

YFN Lucci
Photo: Getty Images

YFN Lucci has agreed to a plea deal in his felony murder case that could get him released from prison earlier than expected.

According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, January 23, the Atlanta rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was previously facing 12 counts including felony murder for the December 2020 murder of James Adams. Lucci didn't pull the trigger but he reportedly drove one of the cars that were involved in the shooting. He surrendered to police on January 13, 2021, and was thrown back jail a few months later after violating the terms of his release.

Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. The "Everyday We Lit" rapper will have to serve prison time for the one charge. As part of his plea deal, Lucci will receive credit for time served, which began January 2021. He'll be eligible for parole in 40 months, but thanks to time served, he could be released in four months.

"As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case," the rapper's attorney Drew Findling told TMZ. "By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."

YFN Lucci was preparing to go to trial over the charges. Jury selection for the trial had already begun. Now that he's reached a plea deal, the 32-year-old is closer to freedom than he's ever been since his entire legal fiasco started.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.