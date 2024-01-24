Jon Stewart Is Returning To 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart will be returning to 'The Daily Show' as both a host and executive producer, the Paramount Global network announced via Variety.com on Wednesday (January 24).

Stewart, 61, who served as host during the Comedy Central satirical news program's height of popularity from 1998 to 2015, will reclaim his former role on Monday nights through the 2024 election cycle, as well as serve as an executive producer through 2025. The program will also feature a rotating cast of correspondents serving as hosts on Tuesday through Thursday nights and current executive producer Jen Flanz will continue her duties.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement obtained by Variety.com. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart announced his departure in 2015 and was replaced by former recurring contributor Trevor Noah, who completed his tenure as host in December 2022, with various others filling the role since his departure.