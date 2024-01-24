Texas’s ‘Can’t Miss’ Restaurant Is One Both Locals And Tourists Love

In every state, when asked where is a good place to dine, there are a several restaurants that tend to be recommended over and over again.

These are the “can’t miss” eateries every state has, and 24/7 Tempo highlighted the best of them:

“It’s possible to eat very well today in virtually every corner of America. It could be homemade waffles or classic burgers at a popular diner, vivid foods from other cultures (such as Thai or Colombian or Moroccan), or refined Michelin-starred dining in some temple of gastronomy — or anything in-between.

In every state, however, there’s inevitably at least one establishment that has attained iconic status, a place emblematic of its surroundings — a restaurant no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity.

Sometimes these places are plain, sometimes they’re fancy. They might be relative newcomers to the dining scene or have been around for a century or more. What matters is that, in one way or another, they represent and define their time and place — sometimes simply by perfecting some unique local specialty.”

The must-try restaurant to stop by in Texas is Kreuz Market in Lockhart:

“The Texas Hill Country, between Austin and San Antonio, is barbecue paradise, and Kreuz — which is no longer a market, just a big, thriving restaurant — bills itself as 'the birthplace of Texas BBQ.' Though pork variations are available, Kreuz serves mostly beef, the focus of ‘cue in the Lone Star State — brisket, ribs, clod (chuck roast), prime rib, and sausages.”