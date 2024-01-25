Alice In Chains Share Big 'Jar Of Flies' 30th Anniversary Plans
By Katrina Nattress
January 26, 2024
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Alice in Chains' seminal EP, Jar of Flies, and the band is celebrating the milestone with a special reissue. They revealed the news on Instagram with a sneak peek of the box set. "To commemorate 30 years of #JarOfFlies, the #JOF30 limited edition box set is available now for pre-order – including tri-color vinyl, 3D lenticular cover art, a double-sided poster, and a 60-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos," the caption reads.
The 1994 EP is notable for being the first collection of songs that showcase Alice in Chains' acoustic sound. “After playing loud music for a year, we’d come home and the last thing we wanted to do was crank up the amps right away,” drummer Sean Kinney told Guitar World about the Jar of Flies sessions [via the band’s press release]. “We just went into the studio with no songs written, to check out the chemistry. It all fell into place…We thought it would be a waste not to put that material out.”
The box set is limited to 3,000 pressings and costs $225. Shop that and other special edition Jar of Flies merch at Alice in Chains' online store.
Check out the band's Instagram post below.