Kurt Cobain Autopsy Report Allegedly Leaked With New Details About Death

By Katrina Nattress

January 25, 2024

Nirvana In Japan
Photo: Hulton Archive

This April marks the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, and one private investigator has spent the last three decades following the case. As TMZ reports, PI Tom Grant shared a link to what he claims to be Cobain's autopsy report on X (formerly Twitter). If real, this is the first time the document's been made available to the public.

"Download link for a free copy of the Kurt Cobain Autopsy Report at: http://cobaincase.com/Cobain Autopsy.pdf Copy/paste the entire link, including 'Autopsy.pdf' into your browser window)," reads the tweet. "This is the first time this report has been made public."

The autopsy report wasn't released to the public when the Nirvana frontman took his own life in 1994 because of Washington state laws that prohibit disclosing that type of information, and Grant didn't reveal where he obtained the document, but he claims it's legitimate.

The report confirms that Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and includes a toxicology report that states there was a mix of substances in his blood at time of death, with morphine being the most prominent. TMZ attempted to verify the authenticity of the report but law enforcement refused to comment, citing Washington law.

See Grant's post below.

Nirvana
