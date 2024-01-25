Rappers React After Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist's Jail Call Leaks
By Tony M. Centeno
January 25, 2024
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist's private video call from jail was leaked to the masses, and some artists aren't happy about it.
On Wednesday, January 23, a YouTube channel called Phone Calls From Prison posted the couple's entire video conversation from their visit on Christmas day. In the lengthy video, you can see Thug and Mariah talk about their love for one another, jewelry Thugger bought her, and more. Clips from the video call instantly circulated around the Internet and sparked numerous mixed reactions from artists like Meek Mill and Drake who weren't feeling the invasion of privacy.
This a top tier lawsuit your personal call not suppose to be on the street! https://t.co/PHVNuRQolU— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 25, 2024
"This a top tier lawsuit your personal call not suppose to be on the street!" Meek wrote on his X/Twitter account.
"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake commented. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that's shameful whole case is a wsh just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta."
"S**t is disgraceful... is this a criminal case or atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?" he concluded while calling out the judge overseein the trial directly.
Drake posts a story supporting Young Thug, has some words for whoever released the jail call between Mariah and Thug, and calls out Judge Glanville pic.twitter.com/XZeBRt1tXk— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 25, 2024
Young Thug has been locked up since he was arrested in 2022 on RICO charges. His trial officially began last year and has been ongoing ever since, however, there have been multiple issues that have caused delays from the lengthy jury selection process to incidents among the co-defendants. So far, neither Young Thug's legal team nor Mariah have commented on the leaked call.