"This a top tier lawsuit your personal call not suppose to be on the street!" Meek wrote on his X/Twitter account.



"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake commented. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that's shameful whole case is a wsh just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta."



"S**t is disgraceful... is this a criminal case or atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?" he concluded while calling out the judge overseein the trial directly.