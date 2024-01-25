Robitussin Cough Syrups Recalled Due To Microbial Contamination

Haleon announced it is recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey cough syrups due to microbial contamination. The recalled cough syrups include four-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult with an expiration date of October 31, 2025, and eight-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult with expiration dates in 2025 and 2026.

You can check the lot numbers of the recalled cough syrups here.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the recalled cough syrups could cause fungal infections that can be life-threatening for people who have a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals who develop a fungal infection may require hospitalization to treat the symptoms.

The company has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are advised to throw away any of the recalled bottles. If you have any questions, you can contact Haleon at +1-800-245-1040 or email them at mystory.us@haleon.com.