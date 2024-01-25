Two California Lakes Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

America, the beautiful, is filled with stunning lakes and landscapes that perfectly complement each other. This innate beauty stands out to such a degree that people can't help but to admire the sparkling blue water and remarkable rock formations broken up in such a naturally aesthetic manor.

Wether you simply like to take in the views from a hike along the shore, or immerse yourself in the beauty of the region on a boat in the middle of the lake, something about these bodies of water makes them extra special.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful lakes in California are Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful lakes across America:

Lake Tahoe

"Ringed by the snowcapped Sierra Nevada mountains and bathed in an Impressionist palette of blues, Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America and the second deepest (1,645 feet) in the U.S. With visibility of more than 70 feet in places, the lake's clarity is so remarkable that — if it weren't for the year-round chilly water — you could swear you were swimming in the Caribbean. During winter, the nearby ski runs offer exhilarating views down to the lake."

Mono Lake

"Amid a forbidding landscape of dusty desert, dry hills, and volcanic craters on the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada, Mono Lake was nearly destroyed by Los Angeles' thirst for the waters that fed it. When the water level plummeted, it exposed eerie-looking tufa towers. These limestone columns form underwater when calcium-rich underground springs react with the carbonate-heavy lake water."

For a continued list of the best lakes across the country visit travelandleisure.com.