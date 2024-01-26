Deebo Samuel's Status For NFC Championship Game Officially Determined

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the team's injury report and will play in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday (January 28), head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday (January 26) via NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

"Kyle Shanahan says #49ers star Deebo Samuel is not on the injury report. He’ll play on Sunday vs the #Lions in the NFC Championship game. 'Full go today,'" Ruiz wrote on his X account.

Samuel, 28, was ruled out midway through the Niners' 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (January 19).