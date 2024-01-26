Deebo Samuel's Status For NFC Championship Game Officially Determined
By Jason Hall
January 26, 2024
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the team's injury report and will play in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday (January 28), head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday (January 26) via NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.
"Kyle Shanahan says #49ers star Deebo Samuel is not on the injury report. He’ll play on Sunday vs the #Lions in the NFC Championship game. 'Full go today,'" Ruiz wrote on his X account.
Samuel, 28, was ruled out midway through the Niners' 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (January 19).
X-rays on Samuel's shoulder were negative, however, Shanahan didn't provide additional details about the injury while speaking to reporters earlier in the week.
“It hurts,” Shanahan said via ProFootballTalk.
The Niners lost both of the two games Samuel was inactive for due to a shoulder injury in Weeks 7 and 8. Samuel had two receptions for 24 yards before being ruled out of Saturday's game.
The former South Carolina standout recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 37 rushing attempts for 225 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 regular season.