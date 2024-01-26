Kevin Gates Debuts His New Album 'The Ceremony'

"[It's] the music that raises your frequency," Gates explained. "I used to jus play a bunch of songs on Live cuz when I'm working out in the gym I like to hear something positive but hard. I got this one song on there called 'The Ceremony' where i'm talking to and I'm like 'Purpose driven, I'm developing rigids/You pleasure driven you develop rejection/Elevated and ranking my dick is not friendly/I would not be distracted by women' and the reason I said that is because every time you on your purpose that's when all the distractions come."



The explanation got a little bit deeper after Gates went on to explain how he fasted for seven days on a liquid diet before his listening party, and the real reason he gives women "d**k restrictions" if they act up.



"I got to put them on d**k restriction," he said. "I start with 90 days. The first offense is 90 days... Code of conduct is big with me... Honesty is the best policy."



Listen to Kevin Gates' new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE