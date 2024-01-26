Kevin Gates Debuts His New Album 'The Ceremony'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2024
Kevin Gates' new album has arrived.
On Friday, January 26, the Baton Rouge native delivered his fourth studio album The Ceremony via Bread Winners/Atlantic Records. The album comes with 17 tracks in total including his major collaboration "Yonce Freestyle" with B.G. and Sexyy Red. It also comes with previously released singles like "Walmart," "God Slippers" and "Birds Calling." Gates refers to the album as "medicine music" based on songs like "Healing" and
"Heal You." During his recent visit to The Breakfast Club, the 37-year-old rapper explained the purpose behind his latest body of work.
"[It's] the music that raises your frequency," Gates explained. "I used to jus play a bunch of songs on Live cuz when I'm working out in the gym I like to hear something positive but hard. I got this one song on there called 'The Ceremony' where i'm talking to and I'm like 'Purpose driven, I'm developing rigids/You pleasure driven you develop rejection/Elevated and ranking my dick is not friendly/I would not be distracted by women' and the reason I said that is because every time you on your purpose that's when all the distractions come."
The explanation got a little bit deeper after Gates went on to explain how he fasted for seven days on a liquid diet before his listening party, and the real reason he gives women "d**k restrictions" if they act up.
"I got to put them on d**k restriction," he said. "I start with 90 days. The first offense is 90 days... Code of conduct is big with me... Honesty is the best policy."
Listen to Kevin Gates' new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE