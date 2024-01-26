Missouri Lawmaker Wants To Bring Back Duels To Settle Differences

A recent proposal in the Missouri Senate would allow lawmakers to challenge each other to a duel to settle their differences.

"If a senator's honor is impugned by another senator to the point that it is beyond repair and in order for the offended senator to gain satisfaction, such senator may rectify the perceived insult to the senator's honor by challenging the offending senator to a duel," the proposal states.

Republican lawmakers in the state have been involved in a bitter dispute that has devolved and halted most legislative action. The Freedom Caucus has been holding up routine work, including an eight-hour filibuster blocking over two dozen appointments by Governor Mike Parson, because they are upset the Senate is moving too slow to change how voters can amend the state's constitution.

Members of the Freedom Caucus want to make that process more difficult because they are worried about an amendment before the voters this fall that would overturn the state's abortion ban.

The issue has divided the Republican Party, and now lawmakers are trading personal barbs and blaming each other for the impasse.

To bring attention to the lack of civility, Senator Nick Schroer proposed a rule change allowing lawmakers to challenge one another to a duel.

"The behavior that we've seen on the floor, lack of communication from leadership, politics as a whole just eroding … I mean, if we're going back in time and acting like an uncivilized society, I think we need to have a discussion on that then," Schroer said.

Schroer's Chief of Staff, Jamey Murphy, said he doesn't really support two lawmakers engaging in a fight to the death. Instead, he wants to see lawmakers put aside old grievances and work toward solving problems instead of fighting each other.

"Senator Schroer is deeply committed to restoring a sense of honor in the Missouri Senate. While the idea of a duel may have been suggested in a metaphorical sense, the core message is about fostering respect and reminding members that the words used in a debate may have real consequences," Murphy told Newsweek.

"It is evident to new members of the Senate that the success of priority legislation is currently dependent on personalities, and old wounds are preventing important language from becoming law. Until personal disputes find resolution and true leaders step forward to be the first to put aside personal feelings for the betterment of Missouri, we will continue to suggest ways to find a resolution."