Popular Cough Syrup Recalled In New Mexico For ‘Microbial Contamination’

Haleon, the U.S. arm of a global consumer health company based in the U.K., is issuing a recall in New Mexico and across the nation of Robitussin cough syrup due to microbial contamination. The recall is prompted by the potential for deadly infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.

While most users may not experience severe health problems, Haleon acknowledges the risk of serious or life-threatening fungal infections that may require medical intervention.

Robitussin, commonly used to alleviate symptoms of cold, flu, hay fever, or respiratory allergies, is the focal point of this recall. The affected products, identified by lot numbers and expiration dates, include various formulations and sizes. For example, the recalled Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz carries the lot number T10810 and an expiration date of October 31, 2025.

Other affected products include:

• Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz: T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 — May 31, 2025

• Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz: T10808 — September 30, 2025

• Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8oz: T08740, T08742 — June 30, 2026

Haleon advises consumers who have purchased the affected products to avoid using them. The company provides assistance and information through a dedicated helpline, encouraging customers with questions to reach out on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time or via email at mystory.us@haleon.com. This precautionary recall emphasizes the importance of maintaining vigilance for public health and safety in response to concerns about microbial contamination.