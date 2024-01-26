Trump Storms Out During Closing Arguments Of Defamation Damages Trial

Former President Donald Trump stormed out of a New York City courtroom during closing arguments in the E. Jean Carroll damages trial on Friday (January 26).

During her closing statement, Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, called Trump a liar who thinks "the rules don't apply to him."

"Ms. Carroll did not make it up, the sexual assault happened, and his denials were all complete lies," Kaplan said.

She added that he spent the "entire trial continuing to engage in defamation" against Carroll, who was sexually assaulted by Trump in a New York department store in the 1990s.

"The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom," U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said.

Trump returned to the courtroom as his attorney, Alina Habba, began delivering her closing arguments.

A jury previously found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll and then defaming her while denying the allegations. The current trial is to determine how much Trump must pay Carroll.