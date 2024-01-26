Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute For Eddie Van Halen's Birthday
By Katrina Nattress
January 26, 2024
January 26 would've been Eddie Van Halen's 69th birthday and his son Wolfgang Van Halen commemorated the day with an emotional tribute to his late father.
"I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday. Just regular s***. I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It's the little things," Wolfgang wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a picture of him and his dad. "I'll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that's not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Happy birthday pop."
Wolfgang also honored his father by unveiling a signature EVH SA-126 guitar that was years in the making.
"The SA-126 was born out of necessity for finding my own sound,” he said in a statement. “ I wanted to do my own thing and that’s how I gravitated towards semi-hollow bodies and how it became my core sound. The goal was to put together a guitar that didn’t exist yet, which merged the beauty and wonderful warm tones of a classic semi-hollow guitar but with the performance style and neck that EVH gear is known for.”
EVH passed away in 2020 at the age of 65.