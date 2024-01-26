Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute For Eddie Van Halen's Birthday

January 26 would've been Eddie Van Halen's 69th birthday and his son Wolfgang Van Halen commemorated the day with an emotional tribute to his late father.

"I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday. Just regular s***. I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It's the little things," Wolfgang wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a picture of him and his dad. "I'll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that's not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Happy birthday pop."

See his emotional tribute below.