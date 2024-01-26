Woman Arrested After Severed Head Of Drug Dealer Found In Her Freezer

A New York City woman was arrested after authorities found the severed head and other body parts of an alleged drug dealer in her freezer. Officials said they received an anonymous tip that 45-year-old Heather Stines had a body hidden in her apartment.

Investigators were able to identify the remains as Kawsheen Gelzer, 39, an alleged drug dealer who had been missing for several months.

“Everybody in the building knew it,” tenant Dorothy Williams told the New York Post. “Everybody knew he went in there and never came back out. We all talked about it.”

Williams said she had been in Stine's apartment but was told to stay away from the kitchen.

“She would never let anyone in her kitchen, never,” Williams said. “She let me in her apartment but never the kitchen. She never let the super in her kitchen, only the bathroom.”

Stines was taken for a mental health evaluation and then booked on charges of concealment of a corpse. Officials have not said if she killed Gelzer or what role she had in his death.

She reportedly told the police that her husband, Nicholas McGee, 45, killed Gelzer in September and stuffed his remains in the freezer. McGee is currently jailed in Virginia on identity theft charges. Officials have not said if he is a suspect in Gelzer's murder.