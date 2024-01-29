Alice Cooper And Rob Zombie Announce 2024 Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2024
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are taking their "Freaks on Parade" tour back out this summer with support from Ministry and Filter. The summer trek kicks off August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and wraps up September 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. See a full list of tour dates below.
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s 2024 Freaks on Parade Tour Dates
08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/22 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
08/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/30 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/06 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena