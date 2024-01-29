Alice Cooper And Rob Zombie Announce 2024 Tour: See The Dates

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are taking their "Freaks on Parade" tour back out this summer with support from Ministry and Filter. The summer trek kicks off August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and wraps up September 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. See a full list of tour dates below.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s 2024 Freaks on Parade Tour Dates

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/22 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

08/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/30 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/06 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena