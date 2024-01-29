Kings Of Lean Tease First New Music In Three Years

It's been nearly three years since Kings of Leon released their eighth studio album When You See Yourself, but from the sounds of it fans won't have to wait much longer for new music.

Frontman Caleb Followill teased new material during their set at the Velaria De La Feria in León, Mexico, telling the crowd to get ready for something called "The Mustang."

“[Let me] tell you we have some new music coming,” he said. “It’s coming real soon, so get ready for ‘The Mustang.' It’s coming for you…”

After the mysterious announcement Followill said “This is not that song” before playing the opening riff to their 2008 hit "Sex on Fire." From what he said, "The Mustang" sounds like it'll be a new song from Kings of Leon, which will more than likely be the lead single off a yet-to-be-announced upcoming album.

See fan-shot footage of the announcement below.