Kings Of Lean Tease First New Music In Three Years
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2024
It's been nearly three years since Kings of Leon released their eighth studio album When You See Yourself, but from the sounds of it fans won't have to wait much longer for new music.
Frontman Caleb Followill teased new material during their set at the Velaria De La Feria in León, Mexico, telling the crowd to get ready for something called "The Mustang."
“[Let me] tell you we have some new music coming,” he said. “It’s coming real soon, so get ready for ‘The Mustang.' It’s coming for you…”
After the mysterious announcement Followill said “This is not that song” before playing the opening riff to their 2008 hit "Sex on Fire." From what he said, "The Mustang" sounds like it'll be a new song from Kings of Leon, which will more than likely be the lead single off a yet-to-be-announced upcoming album.
See fan-shot footage of the announcement below.
Kings of Leon ended 2023 with a tweet that said "We worked really hard this year. Next year, can we please have fun?" This could be in reference to recording the new album, and also hint at an upcoming tour. We'll have to wait and see! For now, they have a handful of festival dates scheduled in Central America, South America, and the UK. See a full list of dates on their official website.