A Texas man who went viral for riding a motorcycle from Denver to Colorado Springs in 20 minutes is wanted by state authorities. The Colorado State Patrol issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann, of Justin, Texas, after the video blew up on social media, according to CBS News Colorado.

A YouTube video shows Dietzmann, who goes by Gixxer Brah on the platform, allegedly clocking 150 mph as he bobs and weaves through traffic on his way to Colorado Springs. The video has since been taken down and reuploaded across several apps and websites. One clip on X racked up over 12 million views in four days.

It takes an hour to drive from Denver to Colorado Springs if you take I-25 under favorable conditions. The speed limit on the interstate is 65 to 75 mph, reporters noted.

"Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said in a statement. "We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others."

The Gixxer Brah YouTube channel has over 250,000 subscribers and over 200 million views. The videos focus on motorbikes and how they perform on the road.

Colorado State Patrol said they worked with the Dallas Police Department to identify Dietzmann. No word on if he's in custody as of Monday (January 29).

The 32-year-old YouTuber faces charges of menacing, engaging in speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the speed limit, exhibition of speed, and driving without a license plate, according to the news station. Officials said the arrest warrant was issued back in December.