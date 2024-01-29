Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fried Chicken' In The Entire State

Fried chicken is an American delicacy, and nothing cures a strong craving quite like a basket of these delicious golden nuggets. Sometimes it's quality over quantity, but why choose between the two when you don't have to? At this restaurant, you can have your cake (or in this case, your chicken) and eat it too.

Each crispy piece of fried chicken is crafted with tenderness and taste in mind, and all you have to do is sit back and watch the magic unfold as your taste buds take off on a journey of pure savory, breaded bliss! All this and more can be yours, and the experience won't break the bank!

And don't even get us started on the sauce.

According to a recently updated list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in Nebraska is served at Time Out in Omaha.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in the entire state:

"Chances are that you’ll want to eat every last bit of flavorful fried chicken on your plate at this Midwestern must-visit. And you actually can! The breasts are deboned before frying so you get a huge chunk of juicy meat just waiting to be devoured."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best fried chicken in America visit tasteofhome.com.