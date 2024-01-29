Train Join Forces With REO Speedwagon, Special Guest For Epic Summer Tour

Train and REO Speedwagon are seamlessly bringing generations together for a summer of music and fun with their newly-announced, co-headlining, North American tour coming to a venue near you this year!

According to a press release, the diamond-selling standouts will hit the road in July, taking over stages across America and Canada through September as part of their highly-anticipated Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour.

Encompassing 44 cities, the tour will begin on July 8th in Somerset, Wisconsin. From there, the hitmakers will travel to Chicago, Illinois, Lewiston, New York, Houston,Texas, San Francisco, California, and more! It will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on September 11th. Train and REO Speedwagon will also head to Canada for a date in Toronto during the first month of the tour.

Yacht Rock Revue will join the legendary bands on stage this summer as their special guests!

Before they hit the road, Train and REO Speedwagon are slated to perform at Los Angeles' very own Whiskey a Go Go on Thursday, February 1st to celebrate the announcement of their first-ever joint tour, and to give fans a taste of the epic adventure set to unfold this summer. Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Monday, January 29th at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Train frontman Pat Monahan shared his excitement for the upcoming tour and detailed admiration for his fellow headliners.

“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin also expressed anticipation, stating that he and his fellow bandmates are "stoked" to take the stage with Monahan and the rest of Train this summer.

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

The "Take It on the Run" artists will be absent for a handful of dates including Kansas City, Missouri, Gilford, New Hampshire, Jacksonville, Florida, and Pelham, Alabama.

As if announcing a joint tour and performing at Whiskey a Go Go wasn't exciting enough, both bands will make a late night appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 31st. Fans can catch Train and REO Speedwagon on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC at 10:35 p.m. CT, where they will be performing together for the first time ever! Just in case you miss it, the show will be streamed on Hulu the next day.

General ticket sales for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour will begin on February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will be able to access exclusive presale tickets from January 31st, 10:00 a.m local time, to February 1st, 10:00 p.m. local time.