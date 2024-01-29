Washington House Where Jeff Bezos Founded Amazon Hits Market For Millions

The house where Jeff Bezos founded the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon has hit the real estate market for millions of dollars. Located at 10704 NE 28th St. in Bellevue, this residence has plenty more to offer besides the chance to own a piece of history.

The 1,540-square-foot house, described as "the birthplace of Amazon" in the Zillow listing, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Some of the fabulous amenities include a spacious fenced backyard and a party deck complete with a hot tub.

The photo gallery also shows off the pristine condition of the garage where Bezos ran the now trillion-dollar company during its early days as an online bookseller. Zillow Gone Wild, which shared news of the house's listing, described the garage as "Arguably the most important room in a home."

The founder stepped down from his longtime CEO position in 2021 and revealed he's moving from Seattle, where Amazon was born, to Miami in November.

Realtors boast about the other amazing attributes of the Bellevue home, as well as the perks of the location:

"Welcome to the birthplace of Amazon - Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in the humble garage of this West Bellevue house in 1994. Meticulously rebuilt in 2001 to offer modern comfort and style. The home boasts an enormous great room, fabulous granite & maple kitchen, with natural light from skylights, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. Generous, fully fenced backyard featuring a big party deck and a hot tub for the ultimate in relaxation and entertainment. With its prime location in West Bellevue, you'll be close to amenities, parks, and excellent schools. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautifully rebuilt home yours!"

The listing asks $2,280,000 for the house, which went up for sale on January 18. Check out the full listing on Zillow's website.