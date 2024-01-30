The Black Crowes To Perform Intimate Show For Fans: How To Stream

The Black Crowes are back and are getting ready to release their first new album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, and also preparing to head out on the road on a massive tour this spring and summer. But fans can see them during an intimate show, iHeartRadio LIVE with The Black Crowes, on Tuesday, February 6th.

Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' 10th full-length studio album, and their first new music since 2009's Before the Frost...Until the Freeze. The new album is set to be released on March 15th, and features ten new songs, including their most recent single "Wanting and Waiting" and a guest appearance from country star Lainey Wilson. The band is also heading out on a world tour, which kicks off on April 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee, and make stops across the nation including Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Boston and more, before wrapping up in the US in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May May 7th.

During iHeartRadio LIVE with The Black Crowes, fans will get a taste of the band's new album, as well as hear some fan favorites as the band performs live. The group will also open up about Happiness Bastards and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Clint August. Fans can tune in to iHeartRadio LIVE with The Black Crowes on Tuesday, February 6th at 7pm PT/10pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel, as well as listen on iHeartRadio's Classic Rock station on the free iHeartRadio app.