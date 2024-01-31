Man Arrested For Allegedly Decapitating His Father, Showing Head On YouTube

A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his father. Authorities said that 32-year-old Justin Mohn decapitated his father, Michael Mohn, and then displayed his severed head in a YouTube video.

In the video, Mohn called his father, who spent 20 years working for the federal government, a traitor and said that all federal officials must die. He also ranted about several right-wing conspiracy theories throughout the 14-minute, which has since been removed from YouTube.

"The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy, and Justin Mohn's channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies. Our teams are closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video," YouTube said in a statement.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said that Michael's body was discovered by his wife, who called 911. When officers with the Middletown Township Police Department arrived, Justin was not home. He was located over 100 miles away in Fort Indiantown Gap and taken into custody.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing an instrument of crime with intent.