Popular Fast-Food Chain To Permanently Close All Michigan Locations

Say goodbye to Michigan staple, Bagger Dave's.

According to The Street, multiple locations have already quietly been shut down with plans to close the remaining six. Rather than file for bankruptcy, the chain's operator, BT Brands, revealed that they will be converting what's left of the company into an "undecided new concept."

"As part of this review, it is anticipated that a proposal will be made to Bagger Dave’s shareholders to change the name of Bagger Dave’s to align the name appropriately with a new business strategy."

BT Brands' chief executive Gary Copperud shared his excitement for the reinvention stating that the locations will remain as restaurants, but will be more successful as something other then Bagger Dave's.

"All six stores are in excellent locations representing an original investment of more than $5 million. The stores range from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet, carry full liquor licenses, and are in excellent physical condition. We have had several restaurant professionals look at the locations over the last year, and all agree the units provide an outstanding footprint for a conversion opportunity."

As for company shareholders, BT Brands believes that this decision will positively impact everyone involved.

"We look forward to identifying a dynamic growth opportunity, providing potential career growth for all current employees of Bagger Dave’s. We see the opportunity for Bagger Dave’s shareholders, including BT Brands, to earn significant returns from a successful conversion."

A specific closing date for the remaining restaurants has yet to be declared, but the conversion process will begin sometime this year.