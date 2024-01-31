Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue Found Dismantled And Burned In A Trash Can

A statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen from a park in Wichita, Kansas, was found dismantled in a burning trash can. Authorities said they received a call about a fire at Garvey Park, which is about seven miles from McAdams Park, where the statue was stolen from.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the remnants of the bronze statue.

"It's really disheartening to see the remnants of the statue, the disgraceful way it's been disrespected," Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said. "This is a direct indication of the pressure our investigators are putting on the perpetrators that committed this act."

While investigators have interviewed over 100 people, they have not made an arrest in the case.

"For those of you who are in any way involved in this...this means whether you were involved in stealing the statue, whether or not you accepted the statue, you were part of the destruction of the statue...it is only a matter of time, and in your best interest, to turn yourself in, come forward, and admit your part in this," Sullivan said.

Officials said they are planning to rebuild the statue, which was handcrafted over two years by the late sculptor John Parsons. Luckily, he saved the molds for the statue so it could be replaced.