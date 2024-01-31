Tennessee, Virginia AGs Sue NCAA Following UT Investigation

The attorney generals of Tennessee and Virginia filed a lawsuit against the NCAA Wednesday (January 31) following its investigation into alleged NIL violations it claimed were committed by the University of Tennessee, the Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee, accuses the NCAA of “enforcing rules that unfairly restrict how athletes can commercially use their name, image and likeness at a critical juncture in the recruiting calendar.”

“These anticompetitive restrictions violate the Sherman Act, harm the States and the welfare of their athletes, and should be declared unlawful and enjoined," the lawsuit states.