Every amazing day starts off with the perfect cup of coffee, and Tasting Table is here to help make every day a great with its list of the absolute best coffee roasters in every state:

“If you want to get away from national and international coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts and try some truly independent coffee roasters instead, you've come to the right place. Though coffee has now become a cheaply mass-produced and consumed beverage, many coffee aficionados prefer to grab a cup of joe that has been sourced from well-cultivated and sustainable farms worldwide, prepared by the most experienced roasters, and served by knowledgeable baristas.

This list features the best coffee roaster in each state, so no matter where you live, you can find beans that will give a whole new flavor to your morning energy boost. Drop by the roasters' associated cafes, or if it doesn't have one (or you'd rather stay at home), get your favorite varietals delivered to your door.”

Xanadu Coffee Company takes the top spot in Arizona:

“Xanadu Coffee Company only has a few coffee varieties available for sale, as the roasters here like to focus on quality rather than quantity. The company shares everything it can about the processing and growing of its blend coffees and single origin beans, from simple facts like the roast and processing style to the names of the farmers and families that grow the beans. In fact, you can even trace down the grade of each microlot used to in Xanadu's coffee blends.“