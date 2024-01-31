Every amazing day starts off with the perfect cup of coffee, and Tasting Table is here to help make every day a great with its list of the absolute best coffee roasters in every state:

“If you want to get away from national and international coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts and try some truly independent coffee roasters instead, you've come to the right place. Though coffee has now become a cheaply mass-produced and consumed beverage, many coffee aficionados prefer to grab a cup of joe that has been sourced from well-cultivated and sustainable farms worldwide, prepared by the most experienced roasters, and served by knowledgeable baristas.

This list features the best coffee roaster in each state, so no matter where you live, you can find beans that will give a whole new flavor to your morning energy boost. Drop by the roasters' associated cafes, or if it doesn't have one (or you'd rather stay at home), get your favorite varietals delivered to your door.”

Sunergos Coffee takes the top spot in Kentucky:

“If the name of Sunergos Coffee sounds complicated, it's because it's taken from ancient Greek; sunergos means collaborative service. This Louisville café and roaster (now with four locations in the city) picked its name because of its deep belief in building close relationships with both its coffee producers and its community. Though this coffee shop has a fair amount of rotating, seasonal offerings, it features a handful of foundational coffee cultivars with subtle, familiar flavors that you can find in its stores pretty much year-round.”