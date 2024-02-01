2024 Grammy Awards: See The Full List Of Winners
By Tony M. Centeno
February 4, 2024
The biggest night in music is finally here.
On Sunday, February 4, the Recording Academy held the 66th Annual Grammy Awards live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hundreds of celebrities are expected to flood Downtown L.A. to see who will take home the coveted golden gramophone. SZA has the most chances of walking away with a few trophies after landing nine nominations in total including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers come in close second with seven nominations each.
Another potential big winner could be Taylor Swift. She's up for at least six nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Ice Spice. The Bronx rapper could also take home her first-ever Grammy award for the aforementioned category as well as Best New Artist.
Prior to the telecast on CBS/Paramount+, several artists were recognized at the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony. During the presentation, winners in 85 categories were revealed. Grammy nominated spoken word artist J. Ivy opened the event with Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, Sheila E and Larkin Poe.
See the full list of winners in bold below.
Record of the Year
"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
The Record — Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Song of the Year
"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas - WINNER
Justin Tranter
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You — Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
History — Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
JAGUAR II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét) - WINNER
Multitudes — Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Feist)
The Record — Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Thousand Miles" — Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" — Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
"Never Felt So Alone" — Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" — Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
"Ghost In The Machine" — SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - WINNER
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim — Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure — Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched — Laufey - WINNER
Holidays Around The World — Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive — Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 — (Various Artists)
Best Pop Dance Recording
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue - WINNER
"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
"Rush" — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again.. - WINNER
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore - WINNER
In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Rock Performance
"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" — Arctic Monkeys
"More Than A Love Song" — Black Pumas
"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius - WINNER
"Rescued" — Foo Fighters
"Lux Æterna" — Metallica
Best Metal Performance
"Bad Man" — Disturbed
"Phantom Of The Opera" — Ghost
"72 Seasons" — Metallica - WINNER
"Have Mind" — Slipknot
"Jaded" — Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
"Angry" — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Emotion Sickness" — Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
"Not Strong Enough" — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) - WINNER
"Rescued" — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Belinda Says" — Alvvays
"Body Paint" — Arctic Monkeys
"Cool About It" — boygenius
"A&W" — Lana Del Rey
"This Is Why" — Paramore - WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
The Record — Boygenius - WINNER
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
"Summer Too Hot" — Chris Brown
"Back To Love" — Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
"ICU" — Coco Jones - WINNER
"How Does It Make You Feel" — Victoria Monét
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Simple" — Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
"Lucky" — Kenyon Dixon
"Hollywood" — Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
"Good Morning" — PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - WINNER
"Love Language" — SZA
Best R&B Song
"Angel" — Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
"Back To Love" — Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
"ICU" — Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"On My Mama" — Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
"Snooze" — Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover — 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid — Diddy
Nova — Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
SOS — SZA - WINNER
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
Jaguar II — Victoria Monét - WINNER
Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
"The Hillbillies" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Love Letter"— Black Thought
"Rich Flex" — Drake & 21 Savage
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane - WINNER
"Players" — Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Sittin' on Top of the World" — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" — Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" — Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole - WINNER
"Low" — SZA
Best Rap Song
"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)
"Scientists & Engineers" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane) - WINNER
Best Rap Album
Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL — Killer Mike - WINNER
HEROES & VILLIANS — Metro Boomin
King's Disease III — Nas
UTOPIA — Travis Scott
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best Country Solo Performance
"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers
"Buried" — Brandy Clark
"Fast Car" — Luke Combs
"The Last Thing On My Mind" — Dolly Parton
"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"High Note" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
"Nobody's Nobody" — Brothers Osborne
"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - WINNER
"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" — Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
"Save Me" — Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
"We Don't Fight Anymore" — Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
"Buried" — Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
"Last Night" — John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - WINNER
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - WINNER
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja — Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 — AleMor
A Ciegas — Paula Arenas
La Neta — Pedro Capó
Don Juan — Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) — Gaby Moreno - WINNER
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO — Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO — Karol G
DATA — Tainy
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
Génesis — Peso Pluma - WINNER
Best African Music Performance
"Amapiano" — Asake and Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"Unavailable" — Davido featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla - WINNER
Best Global Music Performance
"Shadow Forces" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
"Alone" — Burna Boy
"FEEL" — Davido
"Milagro Y Desastre" — Silvana Estrada
"Abundance In Millets" — Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
"Pashto" — Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - WINNER
"Todo Colores" — Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías — Susana Baca
History — Bokanté
I Told Them... — Burna Boy
Timeless — Davido
This Moment — Shakti - WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers - WINNER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Dance The Night" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"I'm Just Ken" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
"Lift Me Up" [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"] — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
"What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) - WINNER
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) — Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
How I'm Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi) — Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar) — Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
I Am Everything (Little Richard) — Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) — Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers