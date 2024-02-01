2024 Grammy Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

Record of the Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

The Record — Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas - WINNER

Justin Tranter





Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You — Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

History — Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét) - WINNER

Multitudes — Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Feist)

The Record — Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)





Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift





Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" — Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" — Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" — Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

"Karma" — Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" — SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - WINNER







Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim — Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure — Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched — Laufey - WINNER

Holidays Around The World — Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive — Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 — (Various Artists)





Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue - WINNER

"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again.. - WINNER

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest for Fire — Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

This Is Why — Paramore - WINNER

In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age





Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" — Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" — Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius - WINNER

"Rescued" — Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" — Metallica





Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" — Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" — Ghost

"72 Seasons" — Metallica - WINNER

"Have Mind" — Slipknot

"Jaded" — Spiritbox





Best Rock Song

"Angry" — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" — Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) - WINNER

"Rescued" — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)



Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says" — Alvvays

"Body Paint" — Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" — boygenius

"A&W" — Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" — Paramore - WINNER





Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

The Record — Boygenius - WINNER

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey





Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" — Chris Brown

"Back To Love" — Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU" — Coco Jones - WINNER

"How Does It Make You Feel" — Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill" — SZA





Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" — Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" — Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" — Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" — PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - WINNER

"Love Language" — SZA





Best R&B Song

"Angel" — Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" — Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" — Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" — Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" — Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)





Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover — 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid — Diddy

Nova — Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

SOS — SZA - WINNER





Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

Jaguar II — Victoria Monét - WINNER

Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker





Best Rap Performance

"The Hillbillies" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter"— Black Thought

"Rich Flex" — Drake & 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane - WINNER

"Players" — Coi Leray





Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' on Top of the World" — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" — Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" — Drake and 21 Savage

"All My Life" — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole - WINNER

"Low" — SZA

Best Rap Song

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)

"Scientists & Engineers" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane) - WINNER





Best Rap Album

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL — Killer Mike - WINNER

HEROES & VILLIANS — Metro Boomin

King's Disease III — Nas

UTOPIA — Travis Scott





Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson





Best Country Solo Performance

"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers

"Buried" — Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" — Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" — Dolly Parton

"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton - WINNER



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"High Note" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody" — Brothers Osborne

"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" — Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me" — Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore" — Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton





Best Country Song

"Buried" — Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" — John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - WINNER

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - WINNER

The Returner — Allison Russell





Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja — Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 — AleMor

A Ciegas — Paula Arenas

La Neta — Pedro Capó

Don Juan — Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) — Gaby Moreno - WINNER



Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO — Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO — Karol G

DATA — Tainy





Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

Génesis — Peso Pluma - WINNER

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — Asake and Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"Unavailable" — Davido featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla - WINNER





Best Global Music Performance



"Shadow Forces" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

"Alone" — Burna Boy

"FEEL" — Davido

"Milagro Y Desastre" — Silvana Estrada

"Abundance In Millets" — Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

"Pashto" — Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - WINNER

"Todo Colores" — Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas





Best Global Music Album



Epifanías — Susana Baca

History — Bokanté

I Told Them... — Burna Boy

Timeless — Davido

This Moment — Shakti - WINNER





Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers - WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer







Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Dance The Night" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"I'm Just Ken" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

"Lift Me Up" [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"] — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) - WINNER





Best Music Film



Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) — Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I'm Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi) — Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar) — Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

I Am Everything (Little Richard) — Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) — Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers