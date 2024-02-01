California Teen Accused Of Making Hundreds Of 'Swatting' Calls Nationwide

A 17-year-old from California was taken into custody and extradited to Florida to face charges that he conducted a "swatting" call targeting the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford last year.

Swatting calls are false 911 calls about a mass shooting or other violent incidents to spark a heavy police response.

Alan Winston Filion, 17, is being charged as an adult and is facing felony counts of filing false reports, unlawful use of communication devices, and swatting.

Police said that he called 911 to report he was about to commit a mass shooting at the mosque. During the call, he played audio of gunfire in the background.

Dozens of officers rushed to the mosque but quickly discovered that the call was a hoax.

Investigators believe that Filion is also behind hundreds of swatting calls across the country targeting schools, historically black colleges, the homes of FBI agents, and even his own home.

Filion allegedly advertised on Telegram, offering to conduct swatting calls for others and sharing audio clips of his previous calls.

He is being held without bail at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

While Filion is currently facing charges in Florida, he could face additional charges in other states where swatting calls were made.