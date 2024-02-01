Oregon Supreme Court Rules 9 GOP Senators Can't Seek Reelection

The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that ten Senators who engaged in walkouts last year cannot run for reelection, upholding a newly passed measure that limits the number of unexcused absences.

Measure 113 was passed in 2022 after Republicans held up business by refusing to show up for votes on controversial legislation. State law requires that at least two-thirds of the members must be in attendance to have a quorum to hold the session.

While the Democrats control the 30-person chamber with 17 members, they need at least three Republicans to attend sessions to meet the quorum. Republicans used the quorum rule to hold up votes by boycotting sessions, causing anger among voters. They approved the measure, which bars any lawmaker with more than ten unexcused absences from running for reelection.

Five Republican Senators sued after being disqualified to run for reelection, arguing the wording of the measure was unclear. The Oregon Supreme Court rejected their argument.

"Reading the text of the amendment in light of the ballot title and the voters' pamphlet, voters would have understood the disqualification to apply to the term of office immediately following the term in which a legislator accrued ten or more unexcused absences," the court wrote in the unanimous decision. "Thus, for the reasons that follow, we conclude that voters intended that result and reject petitioners' challenge to the (Secretary of State's) rules."

As a result of the ruling, one-third of the Senate will not be able to seek reelection when their term expires.