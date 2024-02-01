Popular Streaming Services To Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing

Disney is going to start cracking down on people who share their Disney+ password with their friends. The crackdown will also apply to those who subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+.

On Wednesday (January 31), Hulu sent an email to subscribers warning them that starting on March 14, they will be "adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household."

The streaming service also updated its terms of service to include a section about sharing your login information with people outside of your household.

"You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person's username, password, or other account information, or another person's name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian," the updated terms state.

The terms for Disney+ and ESPN+ were also recently updated with similar language.

Last year, Netflix started cracking down on password sharing after reports that upwards of 100 million people were freeloading off their friends. The move seems to be working, as Netflix has seen two straight quarters of subscriber growth, according to USA Today.