'The History Of Curb Your Enthusiasm' Podcast Debuts With Three Episodes

With the premiere of the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm coming up on February 4th, iHeartPodcasts is premiering the brand new "The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm" podcast on iHeartRadio.

Co-produced with HBO, "The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm" podcast is hosted by the show's own Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin (who play Jeff and Susie Greene on the show), and will recap every episode of the show, ever. So if you're re-watching the show in anticipation of its final season, you can listen in to hear exclusive behind the scenes tidbits of your favorite moments from throughout the series from guests including Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk and more.

The first episode of "The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm" focuses on the show's origins, and Jeff and Susie discuss what it was like to developing Curb Your Enthusiasm before shooting the pilot. In the second episode, fans can hear about the original comedy special, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, while the third episode gets into the very first episode of the entire series: "The Pants Tent."

As Susie and Jeff state while introducing their show, they will be watching every episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, many of which they haven't seen in over 20 years since the series first aired — and that means 122 episodes of their podcast!

Listen to the first three episodes of "The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm" now on iHeartRadio, and stay tuned for new episodes every Thursday.