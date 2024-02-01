People are drawn to hiking for various reasons, including finding solace in nature's tranquility. Hiking offers a unique blend of physical challenge and mental rejuvenation, creating a genuine connection between individuals searching for a temporary escape and the great outdoors. Whether seeking adventure, stress relief or a break from the digital work, the allure of hiking lies in the simplicity of putting one foot in front of the other and discovering the beauty that unfolds along the trail.

The Travel Awaits staff chose their favorite hikes in all 50 states:

“Whether you’re an avid hiker or are considering hitting a trail for the first time, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of best hikes in all 50 states to inspire you. From the Pacific Northwest to New England, Alaska to Florida, and prairies, coasts, canyons, hoodoos, overlooks, and caves in between, our travel experts share the best hike in your state and those you’re hoping to tick off your bucket list.”

The best hike in Arizona in the summer and fall is Kachina Trail in San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff:

“In summer, head for the Kachina Trail in the Flagstaff area’s San Francisco Peaks. It offers a respite from the scorching Arizona heat and is known for its crisp, cool, pine-scented air. Emese Fromm told us, “As you step on the trail, the forest envelops you, as it winds through tall ponderosa pines, fern-filled areas, open meadows, and groves of quaking aspens. In the fall, the aspens put on a dazzling show, while in spring wildflowers offer another dimension to the hike, in the open meadows. This trail starts in the Arizona Snowbowl area, and although it is 10 miles long, the first two miles offer enough of a show to make it worth it.”

In the winter and spring, the title goes to Apache Wash Loop Trail in the Sonoran Desert Preserve in Phoenix:

“In winter, try the Apache Wash Loop Trail in the Sonoran Desert Preserve north of Phoenix. The nearly seven-mile loop takes you past iconic saguaros and teddy bear cacti, plus pencil chollas and stunted palo verde trees.”