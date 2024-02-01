This Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
February 2, 2024
Fried chicken is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. What's not to love about juicy, succulent chicken coated in a golden, crispy skin? The popular dish's recipe is rather straightforward, opening can open all sorts of delicious approaches from sauces and spices to the way the chicken is fried to perfection. As a result, whole fast food chains and wholesome eateries have spawned across the nation.
Taste of Home has a special roundup for fans of the golden bird: a refreshed list of every state's best fried chicken. According to writers, Florida's most delicious fried chicken is served at KYU Miami.
"Move over Kentucky Fried Chicken… there’s a different KFC in town: Korean Fried Chicken," the website noted. "Double fried and wood-fired, the spicy poultry dish on the menu at KYU (pronounced “Q”) offers the best of both worlds: less grease and more crunch."
If you're hankering for this restaurant's fried chicken, you can find them at 251 NW 25th St. in Miami. At the time of reporting, KYU Miami said they're temporarily closed and plans to reopen this month.
Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best fried chicken.