This Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Florida

Fried chicken is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. What's not to love about juicy, succulent chicken coated in a golden, crispy skin? The popular dish's recipe is rather straightforward, opening can open all sorts of delicious approaches from sauces and spices to the way the chicken is fried to perfection. As a result, whole fast food chains and wholesome eateries have spawned across the nation.

Taste of Home has a special roundup for fans of the golden bird: a refreshed list of every state's best fried chicken. According to writers, Florida's most delicious fried chicken is served at KYU Miami.

"Move over Kentucky Fried Chicken… there’s a different KFC in town: Korean Fried Chicken," the website noted. "Double fried and wood-fired, the spicy poultry dish on the menu at KYU (pronounced “Q”) offers the best of both worlds: less grease and more crunch."