3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck California Friday (February 2) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located off the Northern California coast near the San Francisco Zoo and centered at a depth of 9.9 kilometers (about 6.15 miles). An estimated 2,332 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday afternoon.

California was previously struck by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake nine days prior. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles), with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reporting that it was located near the San Jacinto fault.