Alec Benjamin Sounds Pitch-Perfect In New 'Let Me Down Slowly' Performance

Alec Benjamin is getting ready for his iHeartRadio LIVE show next week and is giving fans a taste of what to expect. On Friday, February 2nd, fans were treated to Benjamin singing a spellbinding live acoustic version of his hit "Let Me Down Slowly."

The emotional song was first released in 2018 on the mixtape Narrated for You and is considered Benjamin's "breakout hit." Since then, he's released two studio albums: These Two Windows in 2020 and (Un)Commentary in 2022. Hopefully, fans will have another album soon as Benjamin released two singles last year including "Different Kind of Beautiful" and "I Sent My Therapist to Therapy."