Judge Postpones Donald Trump's D.C. Election Subversion Case

A federal judge has handed former President Donald Trump a small victory in his election subversion case in Washington, D.C.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has postponed the start of the trial, which was scheduled to begin on March 4. A new date for the trial has yet to be set.

Trump's legal team has been trying to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. His lawyers have been arguing that his immune from prosecution because his actions following the 2020 presidential election were part of his official duties as president.

After losing an initial court hearing on the claim, Trump's lawyers appealed and are awaiting a decision from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.

Trump is facing several other criminal cases that could be impacted by the delay. A business fraud case in New York was scheduled to begin on March 25, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has hinted that the case could be delayed due to other criminal trials. A hearing in that case is scheduled for February 15.

Trump is also facing federal charges that he kept classified documents at his home in Florida after leaving office. That trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, but lawyers for both sides are still working out the logistics of handling the classified documents at the center of the case.

In Georiga, Trump is facing a racketeering trial, alleging that he and more than a dozen co-defendants conspired to attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. A trial date has not been set, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a trial date of August 5.